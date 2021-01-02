Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tony Gigot has spent most of his career with Catalans Dragons

French back Tony Gigot has left Wakefield Trinity after less than six months at the Super League club.

The former Catalans Dragons player joined in July as a free agent after a short spell at Toronto Wolfpack and scored one try in seven appearances.

"The 30-year-old was suffering badly with homesickness, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic," a statement on the club website read.

Gigot, who had another year on his contract, has won 12 caps for France.