Claire Garner was part of England's 2017 Rugby League World Cup squad

Castleford Tigers captain and England international Claire Garner has retired from rugby league at the age of 30.

Garner was in the Lionesses' 2017 World Cup squad that reached the semi-finals, and also helped Cas to the Challenge Cup and Grand Finals in 2019.

However, a knee injury forced her to miss the latter game, and 2020's campaign was written off by Covid-19.

She was also a Women's Super League winner at Bradford Bulls in 2017, when they went through the season unbeaten.