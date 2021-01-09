Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wakefield Trinity finished 10th out of 11 clubs in Super League last season

Wakefield Trinity have fined the "small minority" of their players who broke West Yorkshire's tier 3 coronavirus restrictions on New Year's Eve.

The Super League club investigated the incident, with the players involved apologising for their actions.

They have also been given written warnings, with their fines being donated to Wakefield Hospice.

"They recognise they are role models in society and realise the gravity of the Covid situation," the club said.

Under the tier 3 restrictions at the time of the incident, people were not allowed to meet indoors unless living with or part of a support bubble.