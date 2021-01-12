Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Salford finished ninth in the 2020 Super League table

Prop Josh Johnson and back-rower Ryan Lannon have signed extensions with Salford Red Devils to run until the end of the 2023 season.

Johnson, 26, and Lannon, 25, are academy products of the Red Devils and returned to the club in 2019 from spells at Hull Kingston Rovers.

The pair made four and 10 appearances respectively for the club last season, as injuries limited game time.

"They bring a lot to the team," said boss Richard Marshall.

"Extending their contracts will bring some stability there. Both were involved with the club as youth players too, so hopefully seeing them continue to succeed at the elite level can help inspire some talented youngsters."