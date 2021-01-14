Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Garreth Carvell played nearly 300 Super League games during his career prior to his retirement in 2015

Leigh Centurions have appointed former Great Britain forward Garreth Carvell has head of rugby ahead of their return to Super League.

The 40-year-old was working full-time with the Rugby League Players Association but quit to take the role.

The ex-Leeds, Gateshead, Warrington, Hull and Castleford player will work alongside head coach John Duffy.

"He's already proven himself in various roles and has a proven track record," Centurions owner Derek Beaumont said.

"As a result of the successful application to Super League, a lot of additional work we want to undertake was identified, in order to build a successful and sustainable Super League club.

"Although it wasn't contained as part of our bid in the revised operational structure of a successful application, I always had it in mind after tentative talks with Garreth to appoint a head of rugby."

Leigh were awarded the 12th place in Super League for the 2021 season in December after beating bids from five rival Championship clubs to replace Toronto Wolfpack.

The season will get under way on 25 March, two weeks later than originally planned due to tighter Covid-19 restrictions.