King Vuniyayawa brushes off new Leeds team-mate Rhyse Martin (right) on his 2018 Fiji Test debut

Leeds Rhinos have signed back-rower King Vuniyayawa from National Rugby League side NZ Warriors for 2021.

The 25-year-old Fiji international made five NRL appearances for the Auckland-based club last season, making his debut against Newcastle in March.

Vuniyayawa takes up the quota spot left by prop Ava Seumanufagai's return to Australia earlier this pre-season.

"He has had to work hard to get to where he is in the game," head coach Richard Agar said.

"His determination is something that appealed to us."

Although the Lautoka-born forward spent much of his time playing for the Warriors' Queensland Cup side, he had made his international debut for the Bati in 2018 against Papua New Guinea.

The rugby union convert played for Manurewa Marlins, Papakura Sea Eagles and Howick Hornets back in New Zealand before stepping up to the Warriors.

"He has been a good performer in lower grades for the Warriors," Agar added. "And performed well when he made the breakthrough to the NRL this season."