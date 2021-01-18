Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ashton Golding scored twice in 11 games for Huddersfield Giants during 2020

Huddersfield Giants full-back Ashton Golding will miss the start of the Super League season as he requires surgery on a shoulder injury.

The damage occurred in pre-season training and the 24-year-old, who joined from Leeds in 2019, is expected to have an operation to this week.

Jamaica international Golding scored twice in 11 games last season after a hamstring problem delayed his debut.

"We expect him to make a full recovery," said head coach Ian Watson.

"We also expect to see Ashton return to the field in late May, but in the meantime we will be working to make sure he improves himself and hits the ground running when he returns."

Watson has been boosted by the arrival of off-season signing Jack Cogger, while Australian half-back Aidan Sezer and new centre Ricky Leutele will also be introduced over the coming weeks after their self-isolation spells.