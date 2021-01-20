Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leeds Rhinos are based at Kirkstall Road for training

Leeds Rhinos have closed their training ground as a precaution for a minimum of five days after six players and a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

The Rhinos shut down the facility after consultation with the Rugby Football League, so a deep clean can occur.

All positive cases and those flagged up through contact tracing are now isolating for the required 10 days.

"It is important that we look after the well being of our people," said director of rugby Kevin Sinfield.

Staff and players will be allowed to return to the training ground at Kirkstall Road after the five-day shutdown, once they have posted a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result.

Players were given the go-ahead to resume training earlier this month, with a target date of 25 March for the resumption of the Super League competition.

"We have increased our bio security from last season and everyone is vigilant about ensuring we lessen the probabilities of spreading the virus," continued Sinfield.

"Because of our increased testing since New Year, it has become evident that, despite all our precautions, the virus has continued to spread within the group. We hope this short period will act as a fire break and enable us to move forward next week."