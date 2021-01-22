Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Declan Patton made over 100 appearances for boyhood club Warrington

Salford Red Devils have made their eighth close-season signing by bringing in scrum-half Declan Patton.

The 25-year-old has confirmed his anticipated move following his departure from fellow Super League side Warrington.

He will be reunited with Salford's new boss Richard Marshall, who coached him in his early days at boyhood club Warrington.

He follows the same path taken by old Wire team-mate Harvey Livett.

Salford also signed Wigan pair Joe Burgess and Jack Wells and St Helens centre Matty Costello, as well as Leigh captain Danny Addy, New Zealand forward Elijah Taylor and ex-Toronto forward Darcy Lussick.

Patton made over 100 senior appearances for Warrington, helping them to win the Challenge Cup and League Leaders Shield, as well as scoring in one of their Grand Final defeats by Wigan.