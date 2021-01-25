Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Olly Ashall-Bott made three appearances for Salford Red Devils last season, scoring one try

Huddersfield Giants have signed full-back Olly Ashall-Bott on a 10-month deal ahead of the 2021 Super League campaign.

The 23-year-old began his career with Widnes Vikings before moving to London Broncos ahead of last season.

He went on to join Giants boss Ian Watson at Salford Red Devils on a short-term loan in September.

"He's has shown massive potential over the last few years but has had a tough run of injuries," Watson said.

"Oliver came to join Salford on trial last year lacking game time and fitness and he proved all the work he had done in rehab at London had put him in a great position physically and his performances against Warrington and Hull KR didn't disappoint.

"So with a full preseason under his belt and working with the backroom team at the Giants, Oliver is with the right group of players to prove he is a top full-back and will create even greater competition to our outside backs."