Josh Reynolds is excited by the prospect of challenging himself in a new league, in a new country with a new club

It has not taken long for Josh Reynolds, Hull FC's new big-name half-back, to settle in at his new club.

The Australian, a New South Wales State of Origin winner and a two-time National Rugby League Grand Finalist, is known as 'Grub' for his nuggety, vocal demeanour on the field.

Already his new team-mates have started to pick that up, as he builds up for a first taste of Super League.

"It's slowly coming in [the nickname]," Reynolds laughs. "I think at the start everybody was a bit nervous to say it, but when I let them know I don't care it's slowly started coming in.

"I actually don't mind, when they asked me if it was alright and I just said: 'It's true anyway'."

'I want to come here and delve into my footy'

Josh Reynolds was an Origin winner with New South Wales in 2014 alongside Robbie Farah and then team-mate Trent Hodkinson

The 31-year-old, who grew up worshipping the skilful Brad Fittler as a Roosters fan in a Dragons stronghold, arrived in England with a pedigree achieved at club and representative level in his home country.

He will forever be remembered in New South Wales for his role in the 2014 series win over Queensland, the first in nine years.

Alongside club team-mate Trent Hodkinson, 'Grub' steered the Blues to a famous 2-1 win, and that same season helped Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs to the 2014 NRL Grand Final, their second showpiece in three years.

However, it has been a tough past few years, as the combination of hamstring, knee and shoulder injuries seriously hampered his game-time in three seasons at the Wests Tigers.

While he recovered, media outlets such as Fox Sports turned to the likeable and charismatic half to appear on NRL360 and other rugby league shows - something he has not ruled out in England, but is putting to one side for now.

Getting back to the heights that brought Origin recognition, or at least just playing regular football, is the main ambition in Hull.

"I really want to come over here and delve into my footy," he added. "I'm learning new things and learning new structures.

"I didn't play much last year, or for the last couple of years and, people say: 'Oh he's injury prone'. But I trained hard and we were getting 'touched up' [flogged] in training every day and still going up against the first-grade boys.

"I've come over here and I do feel really good. Probably not as good as I did after four weeks in after being bashed but having had a little break we're ready to get back into it."

Wanting to impress the Hull fans

Josh Reynolds got to play under hero Brad Fittler for City in the now-defunct NSW City v Country competition

While the 'Grub' is his on-field persona, Reynolds has long been a big supporter of community projects at his former clubs Canterbury Bulldogs and Wests Tigers, particularly while rehabbing from injury.

He is grateful to have escaped the glare of the Australian media, particularly following an unhappy period in the spotlight related to claims made by his former partner - with charges later dropped by police citing a lack of evidence.

Now with that behind him and life in a new country taking shape, the onus is on making himself a hero for the fans with his commitment and hard work.

"I'm someone who will show up every week and represent the jersey well," he continued.

"I'm not the silkiest player, I'm not going to come here and score spectacular tries, but as long as they know I'll turn up, have my mates' back and do the little things right, hopefully they'll like me.

"I'm not going to try to set the world on fire straight away, I just want to get back to doing the little things right. I feel when I do that, it's when I play my best footy."