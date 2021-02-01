Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

David Rose (left) was present at the unveiling of a plague to commemorate the birth of rugby league

David Rose, who played for Scotland at rugby union before winning the inaugural Rugby League World Cup with Great Britain, has died aged 89.

The Jedburgh-born wing was one of two Scots in the 18-man GB squad for the 1954 event, when they defeated hosts France 16-12 in the final.

He had earlier won seven caps for Scotland while playing for Jed-Forest before switching codes.

Rose joined Huddersfield in 1953 before moving on to Leeds.

However, his rugby career came to a premature end after he suffered a badly broken leg.

Rose had marked his Scotland debut with two tries in a 14-12 defeat in France.

He also played his part as Wales were beaten 19-0 in his first game at Murrayfield, but it was to be the last time he would taste victory in a Scotland jersey, although he did add another try against France before moving from what was an amateur game to the professional code.

It was while with Leeds that Rose. along with Hawick's Dave Valentine, was called up to the Britain side that competed with New Zealand, Australia and France for the title of world champions and won the play-off after tying with the hosts in the round-robin.

Paying tribute, Scottish Rugby's website states: "When people in rugby clubs discuss who is the greatest ever Jed-Forest player, there are some obvious candidates.

"Roy Laidlaw, Gary Armstrong and Greig Laidlaw spring to mind to name three. But Davie Rose is undoubtedly in that category and might just sneak it by virtue of that World Cup winner's medal from the Parc des Princes all those years ago."