Benjamin Garcia was a regular at Catalans last season, scoring three tries in 17 games

France international Benjamin Garcia will captain Catalans Dragons for 2021, following Remi Casty's departure.

The 27-year-old back-rower has been with the Dragons since 2013, but for a spell at Australian National Rugby League side Penrith Panthers in 2016.

Garcia was part of the Catalans' 2018 Challenge Cup-winning side, beating Warrington at Wembley, and has 27 tries in 146 matches for the Perpignan club.

"I grew up as a Dragons fan," said Apt-born Garcia.

"[And I] always dreamt to be one day the captain of this club. I'm ready to take on this role and lead by example, I really want to do well and win trophies with the club."

Head coach Steve McNamara said Garcia was "the obvious choice" to succeed Casty, who was not offered a new deal at the Stade Gilbert Brutus and has subsequently signed for Toulouse.

"His drive and ambition combined with his high level and consistency of performance made this an easy choice," said McNamara.

"He has total respect from everyone within our playing group and organisation and will always put the team first."