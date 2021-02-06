Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tyrone McCarthy captained Hull KR in their 2015 Challenge Cup final defeat by Leeds

Leigh Centurions have signed Ireland international Tyrone McCarthy, who had been without a club since leaving Salford after the end of last season.

Back-rower McCarthy scored one try in 18 games for the Red Devils in 2020 and featured in the Challenge Cup final defeat by Leeds at Wembley.

He spent time on loan to Leigh from Warrington in 2010, and has NRL experience with St George Illawarra.

"He's got great leadership qualities," said head coach John Duffy.

"I will be looking for our players to match his high standards on and off the pitch.

"Tyrone is a durable, hard-working player who will fit straight into our group."

Leigh were promoted to Super League after their application was approved by the committee selected to decide on the replacement for Toronto Wolfpack, after they were refused entry for 2021.