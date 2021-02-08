Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Super League players were allowed to resume training in January

Wigan Warriors have closed their training ground following a number of positive Covid-19 tests at the club.

Their Robin Park Arena will be closed for 10 days after the latest round of testing took place on Monday.

The Warriors are the third Super League club to close their training ground because of a coronavirus outbreak this year.

Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants closed their facilities on 21 January - both have since reopened.

The Rugby Football League's multiple cases group - which rules on the management of Covid outbreaks at English professional rugby league clubs - will decide when Wigan can resume training once further tests are carried out on 12 and 17 February.

The start of the 2021 Super League season has been put back two weeks to 25 March because of lockdown restrictions.