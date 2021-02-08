Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Weller Hauraki's final appearance for Hull KR was in their 31-16 defeat by city rivals Hull FC on 29 October 2020

Former Hull KR and Salford Red Devils forward Weller Hauraki has retired from rugby league following his release by the Robins.

The 35-year-old spent two seasons with Rovers before his contract came to an end following the 2020 season.

Having began his career with NRL side Parramatta Eels, Hauraki moved to the UK for a one-season spell at Crusaders.

He also had stints at Leeds Rhinos and Castleford, reaching Challenge Cup finals with both teams.

After joining Salford in 2015, Hauraki spent three seasons with the club and helped them retain their Super League status against Hull KR in the 2016 Million Pound Game.

He had a short loan spell with Widnes before joining Hull KR in 2019, making 43 appearances for the club.