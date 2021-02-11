Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jack Broadbent made his Leeds Super League debut in the home defeat by Catalans in late September

Leeds Rhinos centre Jack Broadbent has signed a new two-year contract.

Batley-born Broadbent made his Leeds debut towards the end of the Covid-disrupted 2020 season.

He made three Super League starts over the closing weeks of the season, two of them out of position at stand-off, but says his biggest moment was playing in the Rob Burrow testimonial game.

"A year ago I was lucky enough to play in the Rob Burrow game in front of a full stadium," the 20-year-old said.

"That feeling has stayed with me. I want to do everything I can to get that opportunity again."

But even playing for the first team behind closed doors still meant a lot for the former Batley Boys and Dewsbury Moor junior.

"Making my debut was an amazing feeling," he said. "I have got my shirt up on my bedroom wall at home and walking past it every morning as I get ready to come to training reminds me what I am doing it all for."

Leeds coach Richard Agar said: "Jack is working incredibly hard in pre-season and has made a quality contribution over the last year. He thoroughly deserves his new contract."

The 2021 Super League season is currently scheduled to start on 25 March.