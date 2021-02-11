Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leeds Rhinos won the 2020 Challenge Cup, with this season's showpiece set to take place at Wembley on 17 July

League One side West Wales Raiders will welcome seven-time winners Widnes Vikings in the opening round of the 2021 Challenge Cup.

Former rugby union star Gavin Henson is within the Llanelli side's ranks and could make his league debut in the tie.

Elsewhere, Bradford will take on fellow Championship side Featherstone when the competition gets under way in March.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, just 13 Championship teams and three League One teams will contest the early stages.

French side Toulouse opted not to participate in this season's competition, which begins on 20 and 21 March, while Super League clubs will enter at the third round stage on the weekend of 10 and 11 April.

Both the first and second rounds of the competition were drawn live on the BBC on Thursday, with former St Helens and England forward Jon Wilkin conducting the draw on his own due to Covid restrictions.

The other League One sides, Keighley Cougars and Barrow Raiders, were drawn against London Broncos and Oldham respectively.

Meanwhile, Whitehaven will take on Dewsbury, Swinton face newly-promoted Newcastle Thunder, Halifax meet former winners Batley while York travel to Sheffield.

Should West Wales progress past the first round stage of the competition, they will take on the winner of Whitehaven's tie against Dewsbury.

Betfred Challenge Cup First Round ties

To be played on the weekend of 20 and 21 March

London Broncos v Keighley Cougars

Whitehaven v Dewsbury Rams

Oldham v Barrow Raiders

West Wales Raiders v Widnes Vikings

Swinton Lions v Newcastle Thunder

Halifax Panthers v Batley Bulldogs (original winners)

Sheffield Eagles v York City Knights

Featherstone Rovers v Bradford Bulls

Betfred Challenge Cup Second Round ties

To be played on the weekend of 27 and 28 March