Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

St Helens won last season's Super League Grand Final in dramatic fashion against Wigan Warriors

The 2021 Super League season will begin with a repeat of the 2019 Grand Final as reigning champions St Helens take on Salford Red Devils at Headingley.

The fixture is part of a double header on Friday, 26 March with Wigan facing newly-promoted Leigh afterwards.

Clubs will play 25 regular fixtures, two fewer than planned due to the season being delayed by two weeks.

Magic Weekend has also been moved to the weekend of 4-5 September before the Grand Final takes place on 9 October.

The season will begin with a series of double headers behind closed doors at Headingley.

On Saturday, 27 March, Wakefield take on Leeds before Catalans face Hull KR.

Sunday, 28 March sees Hull FC face Huddersfield and Castleford's match against Warrington completes the opening weekend.

Due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions Magic Weekend, which returns to Newcastle United's St James' Park having missed out in a heavily-impacted 2020 season, has been pushed back further in the calendar.

The Grand Final has not been moved and will remain at Manchester United's Old Trafford before the 2021 Rugby League World Cup beginning later in October.