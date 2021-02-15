Arthur Romano: Catalans Dragons lose centre to ACL rupture
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Catalans Dragons centre Arthur Romano has been ruled out for the 2021 Super League season after rupturing an anterior cruciate knee ligament.
The 23-year-old was playing for the Dragons' reserve side St Esteve in the French Elite league when he was injured in the 46-24 win over Limoux.
Romano made two appearances last season but was a regular in matchday squads and has three tries in 19 games.
He will have surgery to repair the rupture in Montpellier next month.