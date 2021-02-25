Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Super League is to feature a 'Rivals Round' in 2021, featuring major derbies across the weekend of 19-22 August, to replace the usual Easter series.

It is hoped that the return of crowds will have been facilitated by that point, with rivalries pushed back from the typical Easter slot in April.

Wigan host St Helens, Castleford welcome Wakefield and Hull FC will stage the derby with Hull KR.

Leeds play Huddersfield and Leigh entertain Salford.

Warrington's match with Catalans Dragons is the only anomaly, with their Perpignan-based visitors the league's only French side, although the match is a repeat of the 2018 Challenge Cup final.

The Wigan v St Helens derby is a repeat of the 2020 Grand Final, a game Saints won only in the final seconds thanks to a late try from Jack Welsby.

Super League's 2021 season begins on Friday, 26 March.