Shaun Lunt was named in the 2013 Super League Dream Team during a standout season for Huddersfield Giants

Former England hooker Shaun Lunt has announced his retirement from rugby league after a 16-year playing career in the sport.

The 33-year-old began his career at Castleford in 2005 before spells with Workington and Huddersfield Giants.

He reached the 2009 Challenge Cup final with the Giants and won his only England cap the following year.

In 2012 he went on loan to Leeds Rhinos and helped them beat Warrington in that year's Super League Grand Final.

He then went on to join Hull KR, spending four seasons with the club and captaining the side before short stints with Batley and Barrow Raiders in 2020.

Lunt never played for the Raiders, however, after the 2020 League One campaign was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The change of shift pattern in his new job meant that he was unable to commit to the training demands of the club. We decided to part company on the best of terms," Barrow Raiders said.

In a tweet, Lunt added: "Well, rugby league, it's been emotional. Our time has come to an end unfortunately.

"I've been very fortunate through hard work and dedication to have a career I could've only dreamt of as a kid."