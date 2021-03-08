Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Daryl Powell's Castleford Tigers begin their 2021 Super League campaign against Warrington Wolves on 26 March

Castleford coach Daryl Powell says the club are well prepared for a crowded 2021 Super League schedule despite a "hellish" August fixture list.

The 2021 campaign starts on 26 March, almost two months later than usual, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The season has been condensed into a shorter timeframe, ahead of October's Rugby League World Cup in England.

"It's difficult to plan that far ahead but we're aware of what's coming," former England stand-off Powell said.

"I think we've got seven games in August, which is hellish for players, but we have got a deep squad for a reason and I feel we're well equipped to handle that period."

Teams will face three sets of midweek fixtures this season, with 25 rounds taking place in the regular campaign, as well as the Challenge Cup, before the Grand Final on 9 October.

The Tigers lost winger Sosaia Feki with a ruptured Achilles in training, while James Clare will also miss the opening rounds due to his recovery from knee surgery, but Powell is satisfied with his squad.

"Losing Sosaia was a blow but the players have been fantastic. We've focused in pre-season on some key areas and I think we're in a good place," 55-year-old Powell added.

"I'm confident all the work will set us up for what will be an awesome season. It seems like longest pre-season ever, we're just ready to play."