Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mark Percival only made five appearances in 2020 because of injury

St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf has backed Mark Percival to force himself into England World Cup contention following an injury-hit 2020 season.

The 26-year-old had a nightmare campaign, with shoulder and hamstring injuries limiting the centre to just five games in league and cup.

However, Woolf feels Percival can re-establish himself as one of the "premier" Super League centres in 2021.

"He's got so much to his game," Woolf told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"I felt really sorry for Percival last year, he played so few games for us. But he's had a terrific pre-season, he's worked really hard on his body and, as a result of the work he's put in, it's given him a chance to have a great pre-season [in 2021].

"I'm backing him to be our centre, back as one of the premier centres, if not one of the premier centres in the competition and then playing for England."

Percival was a major player for Saints in 2019, scoring a clinching try in their Grand Final success over Salford Red Devils, but was omitted from the Great Britain squad for their disastrous return that same season.

He has scored two tries in six games for England, since his 2016 debut against France.