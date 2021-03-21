Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Gavin Henson played 33 rugby union internationals for Wales

Challenge Cup first round: West Wales Raiders v Widnes Vikings West Wales Raiders (4) 4 Try: Naulisala Widnes Vikings (28) 58 Tries: Grady, Tyrer (3), Cross, Owens (3), Spedding (2), Lawton: Cons: Owens (7)

There was no dream debut for Gavin Henson as West Wales Raiders were thrashed by Widnes Vikings in the first round of the Challenge Cup.

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions rugby union star Henson, 39, was one of Raiders' better players in the first rugby league game of his career.

Ex-Super League man of steel Rangi Chase also made his Raiders debut.

But there was no hint of an upset as seven-time winners Widnes cruised to a 58-4 victory in Llanelli.

Henson joined Raiders on a 12-month contract earlier this month having spent six weeks training with the League 1 part-timers.

The 2005 British and Irish Lions tourist had not played rugby since being released by Dragons in 2019.

Henson partnered former England international Chase at half-back and it was Raiders who went in front through an early Uraia Naulisala try.

Widnes took control and went on to run in 11 tries in the sunshine of Stebonheath Park, with the hosts' cause not helped by Jamie Murphy's red card for a tip tackle on Owen Buckley on 20 minutes.

It was always a big ask for Raiders to get a result against their Championship opposition, with head coach Aaron Wood saying in the build-up their goal was to compete.

They did just that in the opening quarter, with Chase showing flashes of brilliance with a break into the opposition's 20.

Naulisala crossed in the corner after some good hands as Raiders took advantage of Danny Craven's earlier yellow card for a shoulder charge.

It was one-way traffic after Murphy saw red. Shane Grady, Ste Tyrer, Deon Cross, Jack Owens and Jake Spedding all crossed to make it 28-4 at the break.

The onslaught continued with Tyrer and Owens bagging hat-tricks, Spedding getting his second and Adam Lawton crossing late on.

Skipper Owens also enjoyed a good afternoon with the boot, with seven successful conversions to bring his personal points haul to 26.

To their credit, Raiders never gave up despite finishing the game with 11 players, and Naulisala was unlucky not to add to his tally after being held up short of the line.

Widnes will face Whitehaven or Dewsbury in the second round. They also await news on the condition of Calum O'Neill, who was carried off after taking a knock to the head which caused a lengthy first-half stoppage.

Gavin Henson told BBC Sport Wales: "I think we started well, we were competing with them, finishing our sets, but losing a man killed the game for us. But it's our first game of the season, emotions are running high and these things happen.

"I learned a lot, it's the first time I played the game. I watched it, but there's nothing quite like playing.

"It's so relentless, it's non-stop. I need to get fitter basically. I think I did all right, I just couldn't offer much because it was a very tiring game.

"We'll take a lot out of it, it was like a training game in the end and the main thing for us is the league, and we've got six weeks before that starts."