Nathan Peats started out with Souths before spells at Parramatta and the Titans

Leigh Centurions have signed former New South Wales hooker Nathan Peats for the 2021 Super League season.

Peats played for the Blues in the 2017 State of Origin series, as well as Indigenous All-Stars and New South Wales City Origin representative sides.

The 30-year-old has 16 tries in 163 National Rugby League games in stints with South Sydney, Parramatta and most recently Gold Coast Titans.

"Nathan brings a wealth of experience," said head coach John Duffy.

"He's looking forward to joining our club and getting stuck in. He will augment the very good squad that we have put together and he will add his own qualities to the group."