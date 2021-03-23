Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

James Donaldson made up for 2015 Challenge Cup final heartbreak with victory in 2020

Back-rower James Donaldson has signed a two-year contract extension with Leeds Rhinos, to expire at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

The 29-year-old scored tries in 16 games during a 2020 campaign which was affected by Covid-19, helping the Rhinos to Challenge Cup success.

Donaldson was signed by Leeds in 2019 after his release by Hull KR, scoring one try in 25 games that year.

"It has been a journey to get to this point," said Donaldson.

"I think I am a different player now than when I first arrived at the club. I am really excited about what the future holds for me at the Rhinos now."

Whitehaven-born Donaldson was signed by Bradford Bulls from amateur club Wath Brow Hornets and made 78 appearances, before joining Hull KR prior to the 2015 season.

Head coach Richard Agar said: "He is an exemplary professional who has been a great addition to our squad over the last two years. He is someone who works incredibly hard on his own game and is a great example for our younger players."