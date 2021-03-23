Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

The National Lottery will support women's rugby league

The National Lottery is to give financial support to rugby league across the men's and women's game.

It is to become an official partner of the Rugby Football League, as well as women's and girls' rugby league.

It will also be the title partner for England Women's international against Wales at Warrington on 25 June.

"The growth of girls' and women's rugby league at all levels has been wonderful," said RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer,

"This announcement is great news for women's and girls' rugby league," added sports minister Nigel Huddleston.

"We've been clear that we must continue the push for greater participation, employment, commercial opportunities and visibility in the media for women's sport.

"As we look ahead to the start of the 2021 professional season, this funding from The National Lottery will provide the sport with certainty as we work towards getting crowds back at matches as soon as possible.

The National Lottery has already played a big role in supporting a wide range of sports across England in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wheelchair tennis, rugby union sevens and non-league football have all benefited, while £150m in National Lottery funding has now been distributed to grassroots UK sports organisations.

The National Lottery money will come from a promotional fund, not by money allocated for National Lottery Good Causes or by Camelot.