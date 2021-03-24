Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wakefield's Samoan international half-back Mason Lino joined in November from NRL side Newcastle Knights

Betfred Super League Venue: Headingley Date: Saturday, 27 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wakefield coach Chris Chester has confirmed that Samoan Mason Lino will make his Super League debut.

Tom Johnstone and David Fifita are in the 21-man squad after missing some time in pre-season because of injury.

Leeds captain Luke Gale hopes to play after a torn pectoral muscle sustained on the opening day of pre-season.

Head coach Richard Agar has included all three of his new signings in forwards Zane Tetevano and King Vuniyayawa and half-back Kyle Eastmond.

Former St Helens player Eastmond has been attempting to get up to speed following his return to league after a decade in union with Bath, Wasps and latterly Leicester.

Teenage utility back Jack Broadbent, 19, is also in the Rhinos 21-man squad.

Lino had been a slight doubt for Trinity after picking up a minor leg strain in the pre-season friendly against Dewsbury but will line up alongside captain Jacob Miller at Headingley.

Max Jowitt, Kyle Wood, Jay Pitts, Eddie Battye and Ryan Hampshire are all injured, but are expected to return soon.

Wakefield (from): Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Kay, Miller, Lino, Fifita, Arona, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Westerman, Batchelor, Green, Senior, Crowther, Arundel, Walker, Tangata, J Wood, Walker, Aydin.

Leeds (from): T Briscoe, Gale, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Tetevano, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Myler, Smith, Vuniyayawa, Thompson, Sutcliffe, Walters, L Briscoe, Donaldson, O'Connor, Broadbent, Eastmond.