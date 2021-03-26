Castleford boss Daryl Powell says you just might see him smile in his final season in charge of the Tigers

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Date: Sunday, 28 March Kick-off: 14:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Super League's longest-serving coach Daryl Powell starts his final season with Castleford on the his old Leeds stomping ground at Emerald Headingley.

New signings Niall Evalds and Jordan Turner are both in the squad and in line to make their Cas debut.

Australia star Greg Inglis will have to wait for his Warrington debut after being ruled out of the Wire's opener.

Inglis, 34, who has not played since announcing his retirement in April 2019, is gradually building up fitness.

Teenager Connor Wrench stood in for last weekend's friendly with Leigh but the more experienced Jake Mamo is likely to get the nod against Cas, while Rob Butler and Robbie Mulhern are both in line to make their debut.

New captain Jack Hughes and Mike Cooper return after missing that win over Leigh, while Blake Austin is also fit after coming off with a knock.

Powell, 55, announced last week that he would leave Cas at the end of the season after eight years in the job - and was immediately linked with a move to Warrington, who will also say their own farewell at the end of the year, as boss Steve Price is to return to Australia.

Castleford boss Daryl Powell:

"I said to the players the other day, one of my focus points for this year is that I want to enjoy their company. I want my last year to be a good one on every single front. You might even see me smile.

"A few boys were a little bit shocked. I have spoken to a few of them since. There were a couple of hugs, I said 'save all that sloppiness until the end of the year when we've won something'.

"Whoever takes it on will have a pretty good job on their hands because it's a special place to come. Certainly, I would want to help if they ask me. I'll give advice. We've had a couple of chats but they've got to go through their own process to select who they think is the right person."

Warrington boss Steve Price:

"Greg Inglis is working extremely hard, putting a lot of volume into his legs. But we have a responsibility to make sure that he's fit and healthy.

"He's doing all he can to get back on the field as quick as he can. He'll just miss out this week but he's getting very close.

"You've got to realise he has been out of the game for quite some time. But he is a real humble, genuine guy. He's been class since he arrived. Hes a really good asset for our club."

Castleford Tigers (from): Evalds, Olpherts, Mata'utia, Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Millington, Holmes, Blair, Milner, Massey, Griffin, O'Neill, Hepi, Sene-Lefao, Smith, Eden, Turner, O'Brien.

Warrington Wolves (from): Ashton, Austin, Butler, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Mamo, Mulhern, Philbin, Ratchford, Robson, Thewlis, Walker, Widdop, Wrench.