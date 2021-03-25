Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Warrington last played in front of their own supporters in their victory over Castleford on 6 March 2020

Warrington Wolves' Super League game with Huddersfield Giants has been moved to Monday, 17 May to accommodate the return of supporters in England.

Up to 10,000 fans are allowed in stadiums from May as part of government plans to move out of lockdown.

The two sides had been set to face each other at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in round six on Thursday, 13 May.

A total of 4,000 supporters, a quarter of the capacity, will be allowed at the ground under the new rules.

Both Warrington and Huddersfield begin their Super League season away from home on Sunday as the the Wolves face Castleford (14:45 BST), and the Giants travel to Hull FC (12:30)