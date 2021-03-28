Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Challenge Cup holders Leeds Rhinos will take on reigning Super League champions St Helens in the third-round of this year's competition.

The Rhinos begin their defence with a trip to the Totally Wicked Stadium on the weekend of 10-11 April.

York City Knights, one of four non-Super League sides remaining, welcome 19-time winners Wigan Warriors.

Championship sides Swinton, Widnes and Featherstone take on Warrington, Salford and Hull FC respectively.

Two of the eight third-round ties will be broadcast live on the BBC on Saturday, 10 April, as the competition builds up to the final on 17 July at Wembley.

Monday's third-round draw was streamed live on the BBC Sport website as culture secretary Oliver Dowden joined BBC rugby league correspondent Dave Woods to pick out the ties.

Huddersfield take on Super League newcomers Leigh with Giants boss Ian Watson looking to reach a second successive Challenge Cup final, having led his former side Salford to their first Wembley final since 1969 last season.

Meanwhile, Hull KR take on Castleford Tigers and Catalans face Wakefield in the final two fixtures of the round.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, just 13 Championship teams and three League One clubs contested the first two rounds of the competition.

French side Toulouse opted not to participate, with the 12 Super League clubs - including Toulouse's compatriots Catalans - entering at the third-round stage.

Betfred Challenge Cup third round ties

To be played on the weekend of 10 and 11 April

York City Knights v Wigan Warriors

Swinton Lions v Warrington Wolves

Hull Kingston Rovers v Castleford Tigers

Catalans Dragons v Wakefield Trinity

Featherstone Rovers v Hull FC

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Leigh Centurions v Huddersfield Giants

Salford Red Devils v Widnes Vikings