Jai Field arrived at Wigan with a big reputation for pace and try scoring while at Parramatta

Wigan Warriors outside-back Jai Field faces five months out after tearing a hamstring on his Super League debut against Leigh Centurions last Friday.

Field, 23, who can play in a variety of positions in the backs, made his debut on the wing but went down injured after attempting a breakaway intercept.

Scans have shown his tear to be far worse than the six weeks an initial assessment of the injury had predicted.

"It's worst case scenario," Warriors head coach Adrian Lam said.

"He's torn the belly of the hamstring, and tendons and everything involved in that, so it's a really bad injury. It's going to be five months.

"We're devastated for him and his family, and we need to rally around him to make him feel OK."

The Australian signed for Wigan from National Rugby League club Parramatta in November, having scored four tries in 18 games with the Eels and former club St George Illawarra.