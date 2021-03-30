Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jackson Hastings is set for his first Wigan start since the dejection of losing last year's Grand Final to St Helens

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Thursday, April 1 Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wigan have Jackson Hastings available for his first start of the season as they kick off the second weekend of the new Super League season at home to Wakefield Trinity.

Warriors started the season without him against Leigh last Friday following an extended trip home to Australia - but he comes in for the injured Jai Field.

While that is Wigan's only change to their squad, Wakefield make two.

Ex-Wigan back Ryan Hampshire comes into the squad with forward Jay Pitts.

Wigan's new signing Field is set to miss as much as five months of the season after tearing his hamstring just 19 minutes into his debut.

Both teams were involved in tight, dramatic games last weekend as the new Super League campaign got off to a thrilling start at Emerald Headingley.

Wigan came from 18-0 down to scrape past promoted neighbours Leigh, while Wakefield let slip a 16-4 lead against Leeds before losing narrowly 28-22.

This second weekend's fixtures will also be played under the same one-ground system, before the Super League season gets off and running back on regular home and away grounds in a fortnight's time, after next week's round of Challenge Cup matches.

Wigan (from): Hardaker, Hastings, Leuluai, Singleton, Powell, Bullock, Isa, Farrell, Bateman, Partingon, Smithies, Clubb, Byrne, Smith, Havard, Bibby, Clark, Joe Shorrocks, Halsall, McDonnell, Hanley.

Wakefield (from): Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Kay, Miller, Lino, Fifita, Arona, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Westerman, Pitts, Batchelor, Green, Senior, Crowther, Arundel, Tangata, J Wood, Walker, Hampshire.

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas.