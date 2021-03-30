Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ryan Hall, fresh from his hat-trick against Catalans, could notch his 200th Super League try if he scores against St Helens

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Thursday, 1 April Kick-off: 20:15 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull Kingston Rovers will be without the injured Brad Takairangi as they prepare to take on reigning Super League champions St Helens on Thursday.

He is replaced by Muizz Mustapha while captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall could make his 300th club career appearance.

Mark Percival and Agnatius Paasi miss out for Saints as they prepare for an away game at their own home.

All round two fixtures will take place at the Totally Wicked Stadium as coronavirus restrictions continue.

Percival sits out having come off in their win against Salford while Paasi, who came off with a head knock, is out due to concussion protocols.

Meanwhile, Morgan Knowles remains out having missed the opening weekend and will be on the sidelines for a number of weeks.

Takairangi misses out for Rovers, who were narrowly defeated 29-28 by Catalans on the opening weekend, while he recovers from an injury picked up in training.

All of this week's round of fixtures will be dedicated to former Rovers prop Mose Masoe, who is continuing his recovery from a spinal injury.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Crooks, Minikin, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Abdull, Vete, Parcell, Sims, Linnett, Hadley, Litten, Lawler, King, Minchella, Storton, Lewis, Ryan, Milnes, Johnson, Mustapha.

St Helens (from): Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Thompson, Bentley, Mata'utia, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Amor, Welsby, Smith, Batchelor, Dodd, Simm, Wingfield, Nisbet.

Referee: R. Hicks.

