Warrington were beaten 21-12 by Castleford Tigers in their opening game of the 2021 Super League season

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 2 April Kick-off: 12:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Manchester & Merseyside and live scores on BBC Sport website

Warrington Wolves have named an unchanged squad to face Super League newcomers Leigh Centurions in the first 2021 Good Friday fixture.

The Wire were well beaten by Castleford Tigers in the final game of the opening weekend of the season on Sunday.

Craig Mullen comes in for Leigh ahead of the trip to St Helens as they chase a first win of the campaign.

Ben Flower remains out of action for the Centurions as they aim to bounce back from their narrow defeat by Wigan.

Marquee signing Greg Inglis misses out for the Wire again while Matt Davis fails to make the squad despite his return from a hamstring injury.

Leigh were beaten 34-12 by Warrington in pre-season during Chris Hill's testimonial at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Leeds take on Castleford in the other Good Friday fixture with both sides looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.

All round two fixtures will take place at the Totally Wicked Stadium due to coronavirus restrictions, while this week's round of games will also be dedicated to former Hull KR prop Mose Masoe, who is continuing his recovery from a spinal injury.

Last weekend's opening round

Warrington (from): Ashton, Austin, Butler, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Mamo, Mulhern, Philbin, Ratchford, Robson, Thewlis, Walker, Widdop, Wrench.

Leigh (from): Brierley, Russell, Thornley, Tierney, Wallace, Mellor, Hood, Ioane, Hellewell, Thompson, Wildie, Gerrard, Peteru, Gee, Mason, Sidlow, McCarthy, Mullen, Brand, Roebuck.

Referee: J. Child.