Kyle Eastmond will have to wait for his Leeds debut after being left out of the Rhinos squad against Castleford

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 2 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Leeds and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leeds make just one change to face Castleford as ex-England international Kyle Eastmond still awaits his debut after being replaced by Corey Hall.

Eastmond is being given more time to prepare after his cross-code return from a spell in union.

Castleford are without Gareth O'Brien and Jacques O'Neill, with Lewis Bienek and Lewis Peachey joining the squad.

Bienek, an off-season arrival from Hull, would be making his competitive debut if selected by Daryl Powell.

Both sides got their seasons off to a flying start, with Leeds overcoming Wakefield and Cas stunning Warrington at Emerald Headingley last weekend.

Leeds (from): T Briscoe, Gale, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Tetevano, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Myler, Smith, Vuniyayawa, Thompson, A Sutcliffe, Walters, L Briscoe, Donaldson, O'Connor, Broadbent, Hall.

Castleford (from): Evalds, Olpherts, Mata'utia, Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Millington, Holmes, Blair, Milner, Massey, Griffin, Hepi, Sene-Lefao, Smith, Eden, Turner, Bienek, Peachey.