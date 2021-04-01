Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Huddersfield's Kenny Edwards could feature against his old club Catalans after coming off the bench in last Sunday's defeat at Hull

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Saturday, 3 April Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Huddersfield have a decision to make about the fitness of Australian half-back Aidan Sezer ahead of Saturday's meeting with Catalans Dragons.

Sezer, who missed the opening defeat at Hull, is again named in the 21-man squad, which is bolstered by the return of Michael Lawrence and Sam Wood.

Catalans Dragons welcome back Samisoni Langi in place of Mickael Goudemand.

But the French side are without suspended duo Micky McIlorum and Joel Tomkins for the opening weeks of 2021.

Last weekend's opening round

The two sides had contrasting fortunes in last weekend's round of fixtures which all took place at Emerald Headingley.

It is the same format this weekend, with all the games to be played at St Helens, before the Super League reverts to the standard home and away process when it returns after next weekend's break for the third round of the Challenge Cup.

Huddersfield (from): McGillvary, Wardle, McIntosh, Gaskell, Sezer, Yates, O'Brien, Edwards, Lawrence, Jones, English, Greenwood, Cogger, McQueen, Cunningham, Wilson, Cudjoe, Gavet, Russell, Trout, Wood.

Catalans (from): Mourgue, Davies, Langi, Whare, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Dudson, Bousquet, Whitley, McMeeken, Garcia, Da Costa, Jullien, Seguier, Belmas, Laguerre, Baitieri, Chan, Kasiano, S Tomkins