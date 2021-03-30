Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

George Flanagan joined Bradford Bulls in 2018

Bradford Bulls hooker George Flanagan has been given a 10-match ban after being found guilty of "attacking an opponent's testicles".

The incident occurred during the Bulls' 41-16 defeat by Featherstone Rovers in the Challenge Cup on Sunday, 21 March.

Flanagan, 34, denied the charge but was also fined £250 following a disciplinary hearing in Leeds which lasted for more than three hours.

He was given an eight-match ban for a similar offence in August 2019.