George Flanagan: Bradford Bulls hooker gets 10-game ban for 'attacking an opponent's testicles'

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

George Flanagan in action for Bradford Bulls
George Flanagan joined Bradford Bulls in 2018

Bradford Bulls hooker George Flanagan has been given a 10-match ban after being found guilty of "attacking an opponent's testicles".

The incident occurred during the Bulls' 41-16 defeat by Featherstone Rovers in the Challenge Cup on Sunday, 21 March.

Flanagan, 34, denied the charge but was also fined £250 following a disciplinary hearing in Leeds which lasted for more than three hours.

He was given an eight-match ban for a similar offence in August 2019.

