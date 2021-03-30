Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Alex Walmsley was named in last season's Super League Dream Team on the way to helping St Helens win a second successive Grand Final

St Helens forward Alex Walmsley has signed a new deal to remain with the reigning Super League champions until the end of the 2024 season.

The 30-year-old England and Great Britain international first joined Saints from Batley in 2012.

He has since gone on to make 201 appearances for St Helens, winning three Super League Grand Finals.

"The club and the fans and the town have been so good to me and it is my new home," he told the club website.

"I have loved playing for St Helens and the whole club. It was so easy to commit my future to them and hopefully I can end my career here."

Having suffered a neck fracture against Warrington in 2018 which caused him to miss the entire season, Walmsley was part of the side that stormed to success in 2019.

Under former boss Justin Holbrook, Saints won both the League Leaders' Shield and Super League Grand Final that season, as well as reaching the Challenge Cup final.

The following season, during a coronavirus-impacted 2020 campaign, Walmsley was named in the Super League Dream Team on his way to helping them beat Wigan in a memorable closely-fought Grand Final.

"My current deal takes me until the end of 2024 but I still feel I have a lot of rugby left in me and this is the place I want to finish my career at," he added.

"The plan is to have a successful next few years and hopefully leave an impact on the club in what will hopefully be 12 years of service."