Hull KR's Korbin Sims wore a shirt honouring former Rovers star Masoe

Rugby league fans have raised more than £100,000 to support paralysed former St Helens and Hull KR prop Mose Masoe.

Samoa international Masoe, 31, suffered a career-ending spinal injury while playing for Rovers in January 2020.

The Easter weekend's Super League fixture programme was dedicated to Masoe and he was in attendance to watch his two former sides meet.

"What has happened over this past couple of weeks has been truly overwhelming," said Masoe.

Fans in the UK and Australia raised cash by paying for virtual tickets for the Easter round of fixtures, with all funds set to go to the new Mose Masoe Foundation.

The foundation will first support Masoe, who can still walk only a few steps on his own and has no sensation or dexterity in his hands after being diagnosed as tetraplegic, but will also aid others who suffer life-changing spinal injuries playing rugby.

"It is really humbling to see so many people, from former playing colleagues and opponents to fans of all clubs showing their love to our family," added Masoe.