Elliot Minchella has come off the bench in both of Hull KR's Super League fixtures this season

Hull Kingston Rovers forward Elliot Minchella will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in their Super League defeat by St Helens.

The 25-year-old limped off near the end of Thursday's loss, with the club confirming he has suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage.

Minchella had featured in both of Hull KR's games so far this season.

"The club's physio and rehabilitation staff will be working to ensure a full and speedy recovery," the club said. external-link

Rovers suffered a number of injuries in their 25-0 thrashing by the reigning champions in round two of this season's Super League.

Korbin Sims and Matty Storton were both forced off during the game because of head injuries.