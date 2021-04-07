Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Adam Cuthbertson's final season at the Rhinos ended with silverware in the Challenge Cup

Betfred Challenge Cup Venue: LNER Stadium Date: Friday, 9 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website.

York's Challenge Cup-winning forward Adam Cuthbertson will reach the 300-game landmark if selected for the visit of Super League giants Wigan.

Fellow forwards Sam Scott and Marcus Stock are included, as is winger Perry Whiteley who scored twice in the round one win over Sheffield Eagles.

Adrian Lam names the same 21-strong Warriors squad selected for last week's win over Wakefield Trinity.

Star back Bevan French is back in training but will not feature yet.

Knights half-back Brendan O'Hagan, an off-season signing, has impressed for York so far and could play against former Canberra team-mate John Bateman - who recommended the move to the Championship club - if selected.

This tie evokes memories among older supporters of the 1984 semi-final at Elland Road, in torrid conditions, which Wigan just edged against a brave York.

While York are a Championship club, they still have ample Challenge Cup final experience in their squad.

Cuthbertson won twice with Leeds and Ryan Atkins three times with Warrington, while Danny Washbrook was a two-time winner at Hull FC.

Kieran Dixon and Liam Salter played in Hull KR's loss to Leeds in 2015, while James Green was 18th man.

Wigan last won the competition in 2013, with Liam Farrell the only survivor, although Tommy Leuluai was involved in the 2011 win over Leeds and Zak Hardaker was a winner with the Rhinos, along with Cuthbertson.

York (from): Marsh, Salter, Atkins, K. Dixon, O'Hagan, R. Dixon, Jubb, Scott, Cuthbertson, Stock, Green, Spears, Porter, Whiteley, Jones-Bishop, Barcoe, Towse, Harrison, Warren, Washbrook, Dow-Nikau

Wigan (from): Hardaker, Leuluai, Singleton, Powell, Bullock, Isa, Farrell, Bateman, Partington, Smithies, Clubb, Byrne, Smith, Havard, Bibby, Clark, Shorrocks, Halsall, McDonnell, Hanley, Hastings