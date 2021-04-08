Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leeds Rhinos won the Challenge Cup in 2020 against Salford at Wembley

Betfred Challenge Cup Venue: TW Stadium Date: Saturday, 10 April Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One, iPlayer and BBC Sport, radio commentary from BBC local radio

Leeds Rhinos are unlikely to have former Saints playmaker Kyle Eastmond available, after he was not named in the 21-man squad for Saturday's tie.

Full-back Richie Myler also misses out, meaning youngsters such as Jack Broadbent, Corey Hall and Morgan Gannon retain their place in the Rhinos squad.

St Helens restore full-back Lachlan Coote to the squad after he missed the opening two rounds with a calf injury.

Centre Mark Percival is back after limping out of the opening match.

Holders Leeds have the toughest possible defence of their trophy, against the reigning league champions.

Head coach Richard Agar is without numerous stars, such as Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Harry Newman and Rob Lui all unavailable through injury.

Saints under Kristian Woolf have made a convincing start to the defence of their Super League crown with wins over Salford and Hull KR, but the Challenge Cup has eluded them since their 2008 triumph over Hull at Wembley.

The closest the Red Vee have come is defeat by Warrington in the 2019 showpiece.

Leeds (from): T. Briscoe, Gale, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Tetevano, Dwyer, L. Sutcliffe, Smith, Vuniyayawa, Thompson, A. Sutcliffe, Walters, L. Briscoe, Donaldson, O'Connor, Broadbent, Hall, Gannon

St Helens (from): Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Thompson, Bentley, Mata'utia, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Amor, Paasi, Welsby, Batchelor, Dodd, Simm, Wingfield