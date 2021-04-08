Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Betfred Challenge Cup Venue: Millennium Stadium (Post Office Road) Date: Saturday, 10 April Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Championship side Featherstone will look to cause a Challenge Cup upset to match their victory over Hull FC in the 1983 final.

James Webster's side opened the season with a victory over Batley last week.

Hull FC will be without half-back Josh Reynolds for up to eight weeks after he was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Ligi Sao is also out with an injury picked up in the win at Salford but Jack Brown (ankle) could feature for the first time this season.

Josh Bowden (concussion) is also available.

The tie is a repeat of the famous final 38 years ago when then league champions and holders Hull, featuring stars such as James Leuluai, Gary Kemble and David Topliss, were overcome by underdogs Featherstone at Wembley.

David Hobbs won the Lance Todd Trophy in scoring two key tries, while a headbutt on Great Britain international Peter Smith late on gave Steve Quinn the chance to kick a goal and take the cup back to the West Yorkshire pit village.

Featherstone (from): Hall, Blackmore, Welham, Hardcastle, Gale, Holmes, Chisholm, Brown, Harrison, Ferres, Day, Jones, Bussey, Cooper, Field, Halton, Parata, McConnell, Spence, Whitton, Moors.

Hull FC (from): Connor, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Fonua, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Satae, Savelio, Ma'u, Johnstone, Cator, Lane, Fash, McNamara, Brown, Swift, Bowden, Wynne, Scott.