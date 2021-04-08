Shaun Wane: England head coach to appear on BBC Challenge Cup coverage this Saturday

Shaun Wane
Shaun Wane will offer punditry on both ties and join the post-match forum
Betfred Challenge Cup double header
Venue: TW Stadium, St Helens Date: Saturday, 10 April Time: 14:00-1930 BST
Leeds v St Helens (14:30 BST) on BBC One, iPlayer and BBC Sport
Catalans v Wakefield (17:00 BST) on BBC Two, iPlayer and BBC Sport
Post-match forum (19:00 BST) iPlayer and BBC Sport

England head coach Shaun Wane is the special guest on BBC Sport's Challenge Cup double-header television coverage on Saturday, 10 April.

The former Wigan boss will be alongside Mark Chapman, England women's international Jodie Cunningham and Jon Wilkin for pre and post-match analysis.

Wane will also appear on the post-match forum with Tanya Arnold, which takes places after Catalans-Wakefield.

Questions can be submitted using the #bbcrl hashtag.

