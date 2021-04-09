Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leigh Centurions have lost both of their Super League games so far this season

Betfred Challenge Cup Venue: Leigh Sport Village Date: Sunday, 11 April Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Leigh could hand debuts to Ben Flower and Nathan Peats as they welcome fellow Super League side Huddersfield in the Challenge Cup third round.

The Centurions play their first game at their Leigh Sport Village home for more than a year because of the pandemic.

Huddersfield make two changes to their squad as boss Ian Watson makes a return to Greater Manchester.

Louis Senior and Jack Ashworth join their 21-man squad as they replace Aidan Sezer and Joe Greenwood.

Leigh (from): Brierley, Russell, Thornley, Tierney, Wallace, Mellor, Flower, Hood, Ioane, Hellewell, Thompson, Wildie, Gerrard, Peteru, Gee, Sidlow, McCarthy, Mullen, Brand, Peats, Reynolds.

Huddersfield (from): McGillvary, Wardle, McIntosh, Gaskell, Yates, O'Brien, Lawrence, Edwards, Jones, English, Cogger, McQueen, Ashworth, Cunningham, Wilson, Cudjoe, Gavet, Russell, Senior, Trout, Wood.

Referee: L. Moore.