Challenge Cup: St Helens drawn against either Leigh or Huddersfield in quarter-finals
Reigning Super League champions St Helens will face either Leigh Centurions or Huddersfield Giants in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.
St Helens sealed their place in the final eight by beating holders Leeds Rhinos 26-18 earlier on Saturday.
Meanwhile, last year's finalists Salford Red Devils will take on Castleford Tigers in the next round.
The quarter-final ties will take place on 7 and 8 May with the final due to be played at Wembley Stadium on 17 July.
Elsewhere, 19-time winners Wigan will play the winner of Featherstone v Hull FC, which is the final tie to take place on Saturday.
Leigh face Huddersfield on Sunday at 14:30 BST.
The draw, which was conducted live on BBC Two, took place at half-time in the game between Catalans and Wakefield at the TW Stadium, with the victorious Dragons facing either Swinton or Warrington in the last eight.
Both semi-finals are scheduled to be played on 5 June ahead of the Wembley showpiece just over a month later.
2021 Challenge Cup quarter-final ties
To be played on 7 and 8 May
Featherstone or Hull FC v Wigan Warriors
Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils
Catalans v Swinton Lions or Warrington Wolves
St Helens v Leigh Centurions or Huddersfield Giants