Patrick Ah Van spent the 2011 Super League season at Bradford Bulls.

North Wales Crusaders have signed former Super League and NRL winger Patrick Ah Van for the 2021 season.

The 33-year-old came through the ranks at NRL club New Zealand Warriors before spells with Bradford Bulls and Widnes Vikings.

Auckland-born Ah Van has represented Samoa and has more recently been with French club Villegailhenc-Aragon.

"I want to get out there, do my best and give a lending ear if someone wants to learn," Ah Van said.

"If I can teach them anything, I'll try my best."

Wrexham-based Crusaders will begin their pre-season campaign against fellow League 1 club Hunslet on Sunday, 18 April.