Anthony Gelling has played in Super League Grand Finals and the showpiece of the Challenge Cup

Leigh Centurions have signed former Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors centre Anthony Gelling for the 2021 Super League season.

The Cook Islands international, 30, has played 153 games in the Australian National Rugby League and in England's domestic competition, scoring 72 tries.

Gelling will stand trial on 12 May after pleading not guilty to a grievous bodily harm charge external-link in July 2020.

He will join up with the Centurions at the end of his quarantine period.

"Anthony's really exciting to watch," head coach John Duffy said. "He's got star quality, can make something happen out of nothing and he's got lots of big game experience.

"He's played in some massive games during his career, World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup and Grand Finals so he will immediately add value and particularly help our young lads progress."

Gelling won a Super League title while at Wigan in 2016 and also played in the 2017 Challenge Cup final for the club.

He played 13 games and scored seven tries for Warrington last season before his contract was cancelled by mutual consent in November.